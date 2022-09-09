McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,500 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,259. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

