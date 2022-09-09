Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.07.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.01. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.48 and a 52 week high of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

