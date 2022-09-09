Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.77. 8,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 572,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

