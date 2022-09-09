MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.
MasterCraft Boat Price Performance
MCFT stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 755,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,988. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $374.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.