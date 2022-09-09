MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

MCFT stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 755,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,988. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $374.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

