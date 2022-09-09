MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

