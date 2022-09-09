MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 12.7 %
Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
