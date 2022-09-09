Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.96. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 575.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.