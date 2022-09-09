Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.11

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and traded as high as $96.43. Marubeni shares last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 9,329 shares changing hands.

Marubeni Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.