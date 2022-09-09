Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$10.67. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 341,846 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$864.16 million and a PE ratio of 35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.08.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

About Martinrea International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.