MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Down 2.4%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 239,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 474,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

