MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $188,111.44 and $295,024.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap (CRYPTO:MAKI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

