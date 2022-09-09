Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.31. 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 170,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,075,000 after buying an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

