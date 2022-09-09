Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $227,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

