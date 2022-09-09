Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,633,117 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,845,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,633,117 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.4% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,532,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

