Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,147,797 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147,797 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 7.95% of CAE worth $657,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CAE by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CAE by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 72,520 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CAE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

NYSE CAE opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

