Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

