Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $909.02 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,708,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,757 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $909,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.13 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

