Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $624.67 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $624,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,164.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 119,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.9 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $48.06 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

