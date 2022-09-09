Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $476.99 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $476,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

