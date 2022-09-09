Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $398.76 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,019 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of Moody’s worth $398,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCO opened at $296.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.22. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

