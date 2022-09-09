Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $242.34 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $242,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $201.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

