Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.32 Billion Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,348,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,620,059 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,317,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

