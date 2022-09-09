Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $313,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.