Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 60,595 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Adient accounts for about 2.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.78% of Adient worth $184,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

