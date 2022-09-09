Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 227,573 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 227,573 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 3.41% of Hanesbrands worth $177,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after buying an additional 2,098,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

NYSE HBI opened at $8.76 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

