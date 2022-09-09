Lyrical Asset Management LP Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $251,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

