Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $204.09 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for about 2.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $204,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

