Lyrical Asset Management LP Buys 43,251 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 4.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.38% of Cigna worth $289,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $290.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.