Lyrical Asset Management LP Acquires 770,938 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.35% of CommScope worth $71,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 990.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 151,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 29.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope Stock Up 2.1 %

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.