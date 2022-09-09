LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €840.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

MC stock opened at €643.50 ($656.63) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €649.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €620.45.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.