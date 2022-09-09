Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Acquires $229,500.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,750.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 218,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 253.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,356,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 191,575 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 335.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

