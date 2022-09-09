Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 85834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$112.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

