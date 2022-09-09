Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 85834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$112.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.