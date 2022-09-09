Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,375 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 171,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,026. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

