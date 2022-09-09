Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $117.33 during trading on Friday. 24,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,724. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.