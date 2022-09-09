Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $117.33 during trading on Friday. 24,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,724. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

