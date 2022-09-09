Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,448,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,785 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

