Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.22. 52,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,666. The firm has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.21.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

