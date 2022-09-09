Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 0.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

