Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $317.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $301.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

