Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after purchasing an additional 549,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.64. 7,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,843. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

