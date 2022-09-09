Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 68,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,578. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.