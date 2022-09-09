Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.44. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.96.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $483,000. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 62.5% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

