Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.95

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 972143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of -0.91.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $493.25 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

