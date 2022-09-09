Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Ergoteles LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 473.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $204.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

