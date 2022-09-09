Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Lonking Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Lonking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.