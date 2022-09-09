Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Purchases 48,199 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.

NYSE L traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $424,424,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 317,281 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

