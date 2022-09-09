Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 64

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

