Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,556 shares.The stock last traded at $32.10 and had previously closed at $31.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.