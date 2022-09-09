Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,556 shares.The stock last traded at $32.10 and had previously closed at $31.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

