Lisk Trading Up 2.2% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.52 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

