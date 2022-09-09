Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Up 0.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.79 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 1,118,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,364,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Lightspeed Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,630.46.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

