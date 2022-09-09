Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Acquires 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 11.0 %

LTRPA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 573,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $106.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

