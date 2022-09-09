Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Acquires 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 11.0 %
LTRPA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 573,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $106.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
