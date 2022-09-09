Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,083 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.12% of Li-Cycle worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,684,000. Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,206 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 169.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,000 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NYSE:LICY opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

